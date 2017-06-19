Lewis brands Mayweather-McGregor fight 'ridiculous'

Boxing hall of famer Lennox Lewis won't be spending his money on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, saying he "can't take it serious" because the outcome is too predictable. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion said the combination of Mayweather's boxing experience and hand speed will be too much to handle for McGregor, who has made him name as a mixed martial arts fighter.

