Knockout! Mark Hunt vs Roy Nelson full fight video

Despite winning just two of his six most recent appearances inside the Octagon , Mark Hunt continues to headline Ultimate Fighting Championship events. In fact, "Super Samoan" currently sits just outside the Heavyweight Top 5 and will look to inch one spot closer when he trades hands with the dangerous Derrick Lewis this weekend at UFC Fight Night 110, which takes place inside Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.