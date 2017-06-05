Kazushi Sakuraba on UFC Hall of Fame ...

Kazushi Sakuraba on UFC Hall of Fame induction: 'I gave everything I could to MMA'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MMA Mania

Perhaps lost in the shuffle this past weekend because of UFC 212, which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was the announcement that mixed martial arts "pioneer" Kazushi Sakuraba would be inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Fame despite just one appearance inside the Octagon almost two decades ago. Sakuraba only competed at one UFC event, debuting as a last-minute replacement at UFC Japan: "Ultimate Japan" on Dec. 21, 1997 in Yokohama, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC