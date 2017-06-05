Kazushi Sakuraba on UFC Hall of Fame induction: 'I gave everything I could to MMA'
Perhaps lost in the shuffle this past weekend because of UFC 212, which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was the announcement that mixed martial arts "pioneer" Kazushi Sakuraba would be inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Fame despite just one appearance inside the Octagon almost two decades ago. Sakuraba only competed at one UFC event, debuting as a last-minute replacement at UFC Japan: "Ultimate Japan" on Dec. 21, 1997 in Yokohama, Japan.
