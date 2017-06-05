Kazushi Sakuraba Named as Next 2017 U...

Kazushi Sakuraba Named as Next 2017 UFC Hall of Fame Inductee

UFC on Saturday announced that legendary mixed martial artist Kazushi Sakuraba has been named to the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame class as a Pioneer. The 2017 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. PT at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

