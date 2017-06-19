Ja martial artists ready for 2017 US ...

Ja martial artists ready for 2017 US Open

15 hrs ago

Jamaica's Subrina Richards celebrates after beating Germany's Viarouge Manon and Jenny Dahlstrom to win the middleweight points-sparring gold at the International Sport Kick-boxing Association Amateur World Championships in Athens, Greece, earlier this month. Jamaican martial artists from five organisations, bolstered by members of Jamaica's male and female combined martial arts teams, in addition to participants in the McKay Security Jamaica Taekwon-Do High School League, are aiming at another record-breaking performance at the June 28-July 2 United States Open in Orlando, Florida.

