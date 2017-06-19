Invicta BW Ace Tonya Evinger Jumps to 145, Replaces Megan Anderson...

Since Megan Anderson is bound for the Ultimate Fighting Championship , Invicta Fighting Championships ' next card has a new main event. In the wake of Anderson, Invicta's most recent featherweight titleholder, jumping to the Octagon to face "Cyborg" Cristiane Justino for the now-vacant UFC women's featherweight title at UFC 214 on July 29, Invicta FC officials announced on Monday that its forthcoming Invicta 24 card will now be headlined by the promotion's bantamweight champion, Tonya Evinger , moving up to 145 pounds to challenge undefeated Helena Kolesnyk .

