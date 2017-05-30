Insanity! Dana White baffled by Demet...

Insanity! Dana White baffled by Demetrious Johnson's refusal to fight TJ Dillashaw

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White doesn't understand why reigning flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson, doesn't want to defend his title against bantamweight import TJ Dillashaw. Especially considering the former 135-pound kingpin is not asking "Mighty Mouse" to change weight classes, instead opting to diet down to flyweight to meet the champ on his own terms.

