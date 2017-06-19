Golovkin dismisses Mayweather vs. McG...

Golovkin dismisses Mayweather vs. McGregor as 'circus show'

Undefeated middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has dismissed the high-profile crossover bout between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor as a "circus show". Britain Boxing - Gennady Golovkin & Canelo Alvarez Press Conference - The Landmark London - June 19, 2017 Gennady Golovkin during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic REUTERS: Undefeated middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has dismissed the high-profile crossover bout between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor as a "circus show".

