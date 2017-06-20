Golovkin dismisses Mayweather vs. McGregor as 'circus show'

Undefeated middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has dismissed the high-profile crossover bout between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor as a "circus show". Mayweather, a former multi-weight world champion who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record, is coming back to face McGregor on Aug. 26, three weeks before Golovkin's middleweight showdown with Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the same Las Vegas venue.

