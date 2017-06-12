Floyd Mayweather Jr. Emerges From Ret...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Emerges From Retirement to Fight UFC Star Connor McGregor

16 hrs ago Read more: Time

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26. Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena. The fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.

Chicago, IL

