Five on Friday: Singaporean fighters making a dent

Introducing a quintet of real-life, all-action, Singapore-born and bred combat sports heroes - and heroine - well worth throwing your support behind. Amir Khan, Muhamad Ridhwan, Terrence Teo, Alvina Lim and Garie Tang SINGAPORE: Whether you're unloading work frustrations on a punching bag at the gym or harking to the embarrassing memory of a primary school canteen scuffle, it's hard to deny that the human instinct to fight - however subtle or subdued - runs deep and primal in some people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.