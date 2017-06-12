(Feature)Italian athletes cultivate their passion for Chinese martial arts
Simone Mangiante, 24, was in his training course at the "Center for the studies of Oriental Cultures" gymnasium when he told his experience about Chinese martial arts. He won a gold medal in the 6th World Traditional Martial Arts Championship in Chizhou of China, 2014, among many competition titles.
