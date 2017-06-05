Ex-MMA fighter gets 36 years to life ...

Ex-MMA fighter gets 36 years to life in kidnap, beating case

Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was sentenced Monday to 36 years to life in Nevada state prison for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend and attacking her male friend at her Las Vegas home in 2014. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, 35, offered an apology full of self-loathing during his sentencing on 29 felony and misdemeanour charges in the attacks on Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

