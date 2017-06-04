Despite UFC 212 loss, Jose Aldo is the featherweight standard of greatness
Despite losing the featherweight title at UFC 212 in front of his homeland of Brazil, Jose Aldo showed the flashes of brilliance that have been present throughout his entire illustrious career. His mixed martial arts career has been nothing short of incredible, and even after his performance Saturday night Jose Aldo is still the greatest featherweight fighter ever.
