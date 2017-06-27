Denied! Commission shoots down Erick Silva's request to overturn loss to Yancy Medeiros
Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight veteran Erick Silva filed an appeal with the Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts Athletic Commission in hopes of overturning his technical knockout loss to Yancy Medeiros, which took place at the UFC 212 pay-per-view event earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Silva's appeal was denied because it was not based on a misinterpretation of the rules, but rather on a judgment call of a trained and experienced referee, according to a statement released CABMMA COO Cristiano Sampaio .
