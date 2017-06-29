Dana White: Conor McGregor wants to f...

Dana White: Conor McGregor wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia this year

As Conor McGregor prepares for his professional boxing debut on Aug. 26 against Floyd Mayweather in their carnival showdown expected to challenge pay-per-view records, those in the mixed martial arts world are wondering if and when they will see the UFC star back in the Octagon. According to UFC president Dana White, the company's lightweight champion will return to defend his crown in 2017 regardless of the outcome against Mayweather.

