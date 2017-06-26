Dana White blows a gasket over Lee-Chiesa finish at UFC Oklahoma,...
Longtime mixed martial arts referee Steve Mazzagatti may have been replaced on UFC President Dana White's shit list , thanks to a controversial stoppage in the UFC Fight Night 112 main event last night on FOX Sports 1. That's because Mario Yamasaki, charged with keeping order in the Kevin Lee vs. Michael Chiesa headliner, called a stop to the lightweight affair prematurely , after "Maverick" appeared dead to rights by way of rear-naked choke. Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bullshit then Ref'n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap.
