Coach: Win over Bethe Correia should get Holly Holm yet another UFC title shot

After a red-hot start to her mixed martial arts career, one that saw her go 10-0 and win the Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Bantamweight title by knocking out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 back in 2015 , Holly Holm's career has cooled down. "The Preacher's Daughter" has gone on to lose three in a row, a whirlwind of bad luck that all began after she was choked out by Miesha Tate at UFC 196, coughing up her 135-pound title in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.