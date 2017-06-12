Coach: Win over Bethe Correia should ...

Coach: Win over Bethe Correia should get Holly Holm yet another UFC title shot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

After a red-hot start to her mixed martial arts career, one that saw her go 10-0 and win the Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Bantamweight title by knocking out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 back in 2015 , Holly Holm's career has cooled down. "The Preacher's Daughter" has gone on to lose three in a row, a whirlwind of bad luck that all began after she was choked out by Miesha Tate at UFC 196, coughing up her 135-pound title in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC