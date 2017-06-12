Coach: Jon Jones doesn't need tune-up fight for Daniel Cormier at...

Coach: Jon Jones doesn't need tune-up...

After serving a mandated suspension courtesy of Nevada State Athletic Commission for a failed drug test , Jon Jones will return to action at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California, to face current Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, in the headlining bout. And if you're wondering why "Bones" and his coaching staff down at Jackson-Winkeljohn MMA didn't ask for a "tune-up" fight prior to facing off against "DC," it's simply because Jones didn't need one.

