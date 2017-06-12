Coach: Jon Jones doesn't need tune-up fight for Daniel Cormier at...
After serving a mandated suspension courtesy of Nevada State Athletic Commission for a failed drug test , Jon Jones will return to action at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California, to face current Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, in the headlining bout. And if you're wondering why "Bones" and his coaching staff down at Jackson-Winkeljohn MMA didn't ask for a "tune-up" fight prior to facing off against "DC," it's simply because Jones didn't need one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC