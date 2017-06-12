China's Li Jingliang has the potential to become one of the biggest names in Asian MMA. Photo: Getty
Newly created mainland federation wants to host Asian championships next year, with three fighters experiencing the inaugural event in Singapore this weekend China's move to embrace the sport of mixed martial arts has gathered pace over the past week with the country now poised to host the next edition of the Asian Open Championships. The newly created China International Mixed Martial Arts Federation will invite its international counterpart to Beijing in July to seal the deal.
