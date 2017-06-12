China's Li Jingliang has the potentia...

China's Li Jingliang has the potential to become one of the biggest names in Asian MMA. Photo: Getty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Newly created mainland federation wants to host Asian championships next year, with three fighters experiencing the inaugural event in Singapore this weekend China's move to embrace the sport of mixed martial arts has gathered pace over the past week with the country now poised to host the next edition of the Asian Open Championships. The newly created China International Mixed Martial Arts Federation will invite its international counterpart to Beijing in July to seal the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC