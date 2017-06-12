Brothers get podium finishes in British Karate Championships
At Karate's leading UK competition, in which more than two thousand athletes competed over two days, Jacob, nine, was crowned British champion, and 13-year-old Joshua was placed third. Jacob battled against top-placed athletes for five rounds, scoring 5:0, 4:1, 5:0, 4:1, to finish first, winning 3:2.
