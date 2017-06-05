Bishopthorpe club wins medals at WADO...

Bishopthorpe club wins medals at WADO International Karate Federation National Championships

MEDALS: Pictured Brian Williams , Gabriel Dvorak, Libby Formhal, Louis Formhal, William Kelly, Jake Fothergill, Ewan Bryce, Brian Hughes . JAKE FOTHERGILL, from the Kai-Sho Karate Club in Bishopthorpe , was crowned kata champion at the WADO International Karate Federation National Championships in London.

