Bellator set for PPV splash with biggest card at the Garden
Wanderlei Silva skipped a pair of Bellator press conferences set to promote his fight at Madison Square Garden. By the time he showed up for the third, he had to be separated on the stage from Chael Sonnen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC