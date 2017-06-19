Beating the Odds: UFC Fight Night 'Holm vs. Correia'

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 's return to Singapore proved to be a boon for favorites, with one notable exception. Former Shooto Pacific Rim champion Yuta Sasaki submitted Justin Scoggins with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their preliminary flyweight clash at UFC Fight Night "Holm vs. Correia" on Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

