Aung La 'Burmese Python' Nsang Set for Myanmar Showdown

Mixed martial artist Aung La "The Burmese Python" Nsang has returned from the US to his home country, Myanmar, in order to prepare for arguably the biggest fight of his career. The 32-year-old Kachin fighter will battle middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash for his ONE Championship belt in Yangon's Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on June 30. Born in Kachin State capital Myitkyina, Aung La moved south to attend Yangon International School before heading to Michigan, in the US, in his late teens, when a friend introduced him to mixed martial arts .

