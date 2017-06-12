Andrei Arlovski: 5 Defining Moments

He has worn many hats during his stellar 18-year career: blue-chip prospect, top-flight contender, undisputed champion, shopworn journeyman and resurgent veteran. Andrei Arlovski has remained a factor at the highest levels of the sport for the better part of two decades, his run reaching its pinnacle in 2005, when he captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight crown.

