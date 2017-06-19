Alliance MMA Storms into Tornado Alley in Support of UFC Fight Night 112
Felice "Lil Bulldog" Herrig , Carla "Cookie Monster" Esparza , Darrell "The Saint" Horcher , and Jared "Flash" Gordon are on the card at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City this Saturday, June 24 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. "SuckerPunch Entertainment is riding high after the historic night at UFC 212 when Max Holloway became the undisputed UFC featherweight champion," said Alliance MMA President Robert Haydak.
