Aaron Pico: James Gallagher needs to 'grab his nuts and fight'

Sure, both will compete for Bellator in New York City on June 24. The much-heralded Pico makes his pro debut against Zac Freeman on the Bellator NYC main card, while Gallagher fights Chinzo Machida on the Madison Square Garden undercard. But this arrangement came after Gallagher called out both Pico and his buddy, fellow wrestling standout and SoCal native A.J. McKee , and neither fight materialized.

