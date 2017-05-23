WA to overturn ban on cage fighting
OVERTURNING a ban on cage fighting is for safety, the WA Premier says, as the government moves to allow fenced safety enclosures in mixed martial arts. The changes would allow for soft mesh enclosures for mixed martial arts, to ensure participants do not fall out of the ring.
