Video: Watch former UFC veteran win Mauy Thai fight via double knockdown KO
It happened again - doubler! knock down & knock out Dorian Price Ko's Jonathan Lecat - Max MT pic.twitter.com/9mRXvtmjqb Former Ultimate Fighter star and Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran, Dorian Price, may no longer be trading leather inside the cage, but he's still going strong in the combat game as a muay-thai fighter. During his most recent bout at last night's Max Muay Thai 167-pound bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium Pattaya in Thailand, Price scored an insane knockout victory.
