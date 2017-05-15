Video: Fighter knocks opponent out with cheap shot only seconds into bout
Blair Oster and Cory Chambers are both from North Battleford, Sask., and have known each other since elementary school. They met inside the ring at a local mixed martial arts event, Saturday Night Fights 13, this past weekend in Regina, the Canadian province's capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
