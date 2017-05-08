Vernon Valley Karate travels to Okinawa

Vernon Valley Karate travels to Okinawa

On April 17, three instructors from the Vernon Valley Karate Academy travelled to Okinawa, Japan, the birthplace of karate, to participate in the International Karate Shorinryu Shurinkai Association opening ceremonies for the newly constructed facility, Okinawa Prefectural Karate Do Kaikan in the city of Naha. Sensei's Tom Shull, Matt Shull and Monica Rolando joined in with students from around the world to train and perform at the Kaikan for this inaugural celebration and demonstration.

