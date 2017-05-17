Vegas police: Martial arts neck hold used in deadly chase
A Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Officer Kenneth Lopera thought the man had tried to carjack a pickup truck with two people inside before the stun gun was used in a series of staccato bursts, punches were thrown and finally the choking technique, which was not approved by the Las Vegas police department, was applied early Sunday at The Venetian resort, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.
