Vegas police: Martial arts neck hold used in deadly chase

A Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts chokehold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Officer Kenneth Lopera thought the man had tried to carjack a pickup truck with two people inside before the officer fired the stun gun in a series of staccato bursts and used the chokehold - a tactic that is not approved by the department - early Sunday at The Venetian resort, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.