UFC: Welshman Brett Johns set for second fight in Glasgow
Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC Swansea's Brett Johns will take on Mitch Gagnon of Canada at UFC Glasgow in the Welshman's second bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. "I won't shy away from a tough test and this is where I want to be fighting the best guys in the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC