UFC: Welshman Brett Johns set for second fight in Glasgow

Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC Swansea's Brett Johns will take on Mitch Gagnon of Canada at UFC Glasgow in the Welshman's second bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. "I won't shy away from a tough test and this is where I want to be fighting the best guys in the world."

Chicago, IL

