UFC Japan: Latest 'Fight Night' card slated for Sept. 23 in Saitama
Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to "The Land of the Rising Sun" with its latest "Fight Night" mixed martial arts card, official for Sept. 23, 2017 inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
