UFC Fight Night 109 live results stream, 'Gustafsson vs Teixeira' play-by-play updates

Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the hurt business this Sunday for UFC Fight Night 109: "Gustafsson vs Teixeira," which takes place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, live on FOX Sports 1. The promotion's latest mixed martial arts fight card will feature a light heavyweight showdown pitting division contender Alexander Gustafsson opposite power-punching Glover Teixeira. Elsewhere on the card, Misha Cirkunov and Volkan Oezdemir hook 'em up in 205-pound action.

