UFC creates 4th weight class for women, adding 125-pounders

The UFC is creating a new division for 125-pound women, and its first champion will be crowned during the upcoming season of the promotion's long-running reality television show. Flyweight will be the fourth weight class for women in the UFC, which only began promoting women's fights in early 2013.

