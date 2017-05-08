UFC 213: Anthony Pettis won't make same mistake of rushing back to title fight
After coming up short in his bid to claim the Ultimate Fighting Championship interim Featherweight title at UFC 206 last December - losing via technical knockout to Max Holloway - Anthony Pettis is going back to Lightweight. The former 155-pound champion will return to the division he ruled back in 2013 before going on a three-fight skid that prompted his move down to 145 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC