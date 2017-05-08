UFC 213: Anthony Pettis won't make same mistake of rushing back to title fight

After coming up short in his bid to claim the Ultimate Fighting Championship interim Featherweight title at UFC 206 last December - losing via technical knockout to Max Holloway - Anthony Pettis is going back to Lightweight. The former 155-pound champion will return to the division he ruled back in 2013 before going on a three-fight skid that prompted his move down to 145 pounds.

