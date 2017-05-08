UFC 212: Vitor Belfort moves to Trist...

UFC 212: Vitor Belfort moves to Tristar gym for final fight against Nate Marquardt

Read more: MMA Mania

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Vitor Belfort is making his final appearance inside the Octagon when he throws hands opposite fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt at the upcoming UFC 212: "Aldo vs. Holloway" pay-per-view event inside HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilian made a big push to finish out his storied career in his native Brazil , which makes it a little unusual that he packed his bags and moved up to Tristar gym in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but I guess winning is still more important than nationalism.

