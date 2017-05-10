UFC 211 Prelims: Illegal Eddie Alvarez Knees Result in No-Contest with Dustin Porier
A wildly anticipated showdown between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 's premier lightweights concluded in anticlimactic fashion. Eddie Alvarez landed two illegal knees -- referee Herb Dean declared the fouls inadvertent -- in the second round of their featured prelim at UFC 211 "Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2" on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC