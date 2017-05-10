UFC 211 Prelims: Illegal Eddie Alvare...

UFC 211 Prelims: Illegal Eddie Alvarez Knees Result in No-Contest with Dustin Porier

A wildly anticipated showdown between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 's premier lightweights concluded in anticlimactic fashion. Eddie Alvarez landed two illegal knees -- referee Herb Dean declared the fouls inadvertent -- in the second round of their featured prelim at UFC 211 "Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2" on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

