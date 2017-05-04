UFC 211: Junior dos Santos predicts early stoppage victory over Stipe Miocic in Dallas

Junior dos Santos already has a victory over current Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, defeating the hard-hitting bruiser back in 2014 via unanimous decision long before the American striker tasted gold. But, as the two men gear up to run it back at UFC 211 on May 13, 2017, in Dallas, Texas , this time for Stipe's 265-pound title, "Cigano" wants a more definitive win, telling Fox Sports he's coming for the finish.

