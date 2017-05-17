UFC 211 'Fight Motion' video: Watch 'Miocic vs Dos Santos 2' highlights in super slow motion
Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the pay-per-view market last Saturday night for UFC 211: "Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2," which took place inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The promotion's most recent mixed martial arts event was headlined by Stipe Miocic, who blasted Junior dos Santos in the very first round of their heavyweight championship title fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC