UFC 211 fight card: Henry Cejudo vs Sergio Pettis preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis will duel this Saturday at UFC 211 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. After putting together a run of 10 straight wins and earning a shot at the 125-pound strap, Cejudo came up short in his next two fights.
