Tyron Woodley says Georges St-Pierre agreeing to Michael Bisping UFC fight was a 'cowardly move'

14 hrs ago

When it was announced that former Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was expected to make his highly-anticipated return against current Middleweight champion Michael Bisping, more than a few eyebrows were raised. Among them was current 170-pound champ, Tyron Woodley, who says he was surprised "Rush" didn't return to his old weight class after ruling it so long to face him.

