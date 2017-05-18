Tyron Woodley says Georges St-Pierre agreeing to Michael Bisping UFC fight was a 'cowardly move'

When it was announced that former Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was expected to make his highly-anticipated return against current Middleweight champion Michael Bisping, more than a few eyebrows were raised. Among them was current 170-pound champ, Tyron Woodley, who says he was surprised "Rush" didn't return to his old weight class after ruling it so long to face him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.