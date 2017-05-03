Tyron Woodley mocks 'stupid' Demian M...

Tyron Woodley mocks 'stupid' Demian Maia for taking Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 211

Top Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight contender Demian Maia will collide with surging 170-pound striker Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view event scheduled for May 13, 2017 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. That's according to the now-training 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley, who can't understand why the Brazilian would accept a nightmare fight when "The Chosen One" was on the cusp of his latest title defense.

Chicago, IL

