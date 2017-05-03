Tyron Woodley mocks 'stupid' Demian Maia for taking Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 211
Top Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight contender Demian Maia will collide with surging 170-pound striker Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view event scheduled for May 13, 2017 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. That's according to the now-training 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley, who can't understand why the Brazilian would accept a nightmare fight when "The Chosen One" was on the cusp of his latest title defense.
