Tyron Woodley mocks 'stupid' Demian Maia for taking Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 211

Top Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight contender Demian Maia will collide with surging 170-pound striker Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view event scheduled for May 13, 2017 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. That's according to the now-training 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley, who can't understand why the Brazilian would accept a nightmare fight when "The Chosen One" was on the cusp of his latest title defense.

