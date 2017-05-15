TUF veteran arrested for internationa...

TUF veteran arrested for international cocaine trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

After a hot start on the regional circuit, Ultimate Fighting Championship invited welterweight submission specialist Alexandre Ramos to participate in the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter : "Brazil" back in 2012. Since then, it's been all down hill for "Sangue," who was also booted from Mauricio Rue's gym after getting mixed up in a soccer brawl several years back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC