Top boxer Lomachenko: I used to win grappling tournaments, should I fight in the UFC?

14 hrs ago Read more: BloodyElbow

Vasyl Lomachenko is currently considered by many as the most skilled boxer in the world right now. Even with just 9 professional bouts, the two-time Olympic gold medalist - who reportedly went 396-1 as an amateur - is already a two-division champion and among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

