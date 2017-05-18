TJ Dillashaw willing to drop down to flyweight, fight Demetrious Johnson at UFC 214
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, is willing to drop down to 125 pounds to challenge reigning flyweight kingpin and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Demetrious Johnson at UFC 214.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC