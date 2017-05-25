Tired of waiting for Rico Verhoeven fight, kickboxing legend Gokhan...
Ultimate Fighting Championship just added a world-class striker to its ranks by inking a longterm contract with former GLORY and K-1 champion Gokhan Saki, who announced the deal earlier today on Twitter. Saki, 33, held world titles for both K-1 and GLORY kickboxing and was expected to fight Rico Verhoeven at some point this year.
